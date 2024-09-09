Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

