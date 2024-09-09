Asset Dedication LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 985,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 166,350 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.