Asset Dedication LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,809.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

