Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $866.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $903.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $848.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

