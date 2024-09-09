Asset Dedication LLC Sells 285 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.