Asset Dedication LLC Sells 706 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

