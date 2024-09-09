AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

