Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,665 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.