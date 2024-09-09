Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 178,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,460,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 321,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.53 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.