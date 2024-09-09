Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:IRT opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $20.86.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
