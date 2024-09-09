Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.