Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.