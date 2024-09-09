Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,993,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.