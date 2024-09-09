Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 9,335 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

