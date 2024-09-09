Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.10 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

