Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

