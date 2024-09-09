Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $44.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.