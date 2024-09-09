Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

