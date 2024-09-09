Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.