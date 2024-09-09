Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 613.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $138.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.