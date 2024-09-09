Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

