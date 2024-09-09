Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $836,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Water ETF worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.