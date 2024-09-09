Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $126.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

