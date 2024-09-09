Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,320,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YYY opened at $12.05 on Monday. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $435.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

