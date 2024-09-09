Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

