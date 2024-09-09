Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,098,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 86,117 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.93 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

