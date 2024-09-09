Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

