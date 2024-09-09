Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $807,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 281,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

