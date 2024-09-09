Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 456.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 124.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 31.0% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 23.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WM opened at $204.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

