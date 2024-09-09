AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 132.1% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 33.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,092.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,058.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3,000.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

