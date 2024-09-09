Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $212.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $610.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

