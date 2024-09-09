Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,980,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

HIG stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.