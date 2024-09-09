Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.