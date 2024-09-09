Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

