Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 491 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after buying an additional 621,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

