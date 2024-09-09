Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 875 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $86.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

