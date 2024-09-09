Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 93 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $270.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.