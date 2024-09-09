Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $213.10 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.