Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after acquiring an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $387.98 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $403.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

