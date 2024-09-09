Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $123.08 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

