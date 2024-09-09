Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,205,000. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 126,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

