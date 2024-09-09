Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

