Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $200.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.52. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $205.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

