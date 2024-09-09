Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.