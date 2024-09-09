Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

