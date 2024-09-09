Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.46 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

