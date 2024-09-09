Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

