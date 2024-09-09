Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 357 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.37.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.