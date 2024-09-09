Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $615.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

