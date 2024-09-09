Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $2,499,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 42,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $137.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

